eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.29.

EBAY opened at $65.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

