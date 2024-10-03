Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Epsilon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

Shares of EPSN stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 9,139 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $48,253.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 396,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,669.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

