Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $975.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $950.00 to $975.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $897.13.

Equinix stock opened at $886.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $834.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $792.47. Equinix has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in Equinix by 172.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

