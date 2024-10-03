Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $50.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESTA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.20. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 220.67% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $163,990.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

