Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Fanhua Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANH opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fanhua

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fanhua stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Fanhua worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

