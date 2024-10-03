Financial Analysis: The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) and PACS Group (NYSE:PACS)

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) and PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Ensign Group and PACS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ensign Group 5.68% 17.32% 6.32% PACS Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of The Ensign Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of The Ensign Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ensign Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 PACS Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Ensign Group and PACS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

The Ensign Group currently has a consensus price target of $145.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.04%. PACS Group has a consensus price target of $37.57, suggesting a potential downside of 3.37%. Given The Ensign Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Ensign Group is more favorable than PACS Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Ensign Group and PACS Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ensign Group $3.97 billion 2.09 $209.40 million $3.80 38.25 PACS Group $3.11 billion 1.90 $112.87 million N/A N/A

The Ensign Group has higher revenue and earnings than PACS Group.

Summary

The Ensign Group beats PACS Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services. Its Standard Bearer segment is comprised of selected real estate properties owned by Standard Bearer and leased to skilled nursing and senior living operators. In addition, the company provides ancillary services consisting of digital x-ray, ultrasound, electrocardiograms, sub-acute services, dialysis, respiratory, and long-term care pharmacy and patient transportation to people in their homes or at long-term care facilities, as well as mobile diagnostics. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

About PACS Group

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

