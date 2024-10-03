Financial Review: The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) vs. Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) and The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Amacore Group has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and The Amacore Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology 0.74% -9.60% 0.90% The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $813.88 million 0.58 -$1.31 million ($0.58) -10.17 The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Priority Technology and The Amacore Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The Amacore Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Priority Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 76.3% of Priority Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Priority Technology and The Amacore Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Priority Technology currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.54%.

Summary

Priority Technology beats The Amacore Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing. The company also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, it provides curated managed services; payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers; and Plastiq payables management software, which helps businesses in improving cash flow with instant access to working capital. Further, the company offers embedded finance and BaaS solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. It serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About The Amacore Group

The Amacore Group, Inc. provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. Its products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. The company also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others. The company serves insurance carriers, financial institutions, affiliate marketers, direct marketers, insurance agents, and fortune 500 companies. It distributes its products and services through various distribution methods, such as its agent network, inbound call center, in-house sales representatives, network marketing, and affinity marketing partners, as well as through third-party direct response marketers. The Amacore Group, Inc. was formerly known as Eye Care International Inc. and changed its name to The Amacore Group, Inc. in April 2005. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

