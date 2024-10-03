Financial Survey: Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) & Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Beam Therapeutics 0 7 6 0 2.46

Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $44.18, indicating a potential upside of 88.01%. Given Beam Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Therapeutics is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

99.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Beam Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$1.01 million ($0.13) -6.84 Beam Therapeutics $352.57 million 5.49 -$132.53 million ($1.78) -13.20

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -870.03% Beam Therapeutics -40.56% -16.22% -10.65%

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a. The company has research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc., focus on in vivo base editing programs for targets rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscle, and central nervous system; Apellis Pharmaceuticals to conduct preclinical research on target specific genes within the complement system in various organs, including the eye, liver, and brain; Verve Therapeutics, Inc., for cardiovascular disease treatments; Sana Biotechnology, Inc., to research, develop, and commercialize rights to CRISPR Cas12b for cell therapy programs; and Orbital Therapeutics design RNA for the prevention, treatment or diagnosis of human disease. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

