Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.51. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,123.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,500,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

