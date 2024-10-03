Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

