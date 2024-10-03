Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives $72.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.97.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get Futu alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Futu

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Futu Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Futu by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average of $65.59. Futu has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $127.33.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.