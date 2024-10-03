Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 387.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GANX

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $29.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $5.33.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Khalid Islam purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.