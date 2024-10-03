Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Global Net Lease has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.0% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 103.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.52). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GNL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

