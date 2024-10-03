Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $4.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Grab has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Grab’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Grab by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 81,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Grab by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,274,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,451 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Grab by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,894,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,484 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 390,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 580.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 189,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

