Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE GOF opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $15.89.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
