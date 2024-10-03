Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 221.2% annually over the last three years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 64.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.