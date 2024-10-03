Head-To-Head Analysis: Asana (NYSE:ASAN) versus SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asana has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 12.31% 12.41% 10.06% Asana -37.73% -81.88% -27.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Asana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SPS Commerce and Asana”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $536.91 million 13.10 $65.82 million $1.83 103.61 Asana $689.30 million 3.75 -$257.03 million ($1.17) -9.69

SPS Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SPS Commerce and Asana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 4 6 0 2.60 Asana 3 8 3 0 2.00

SPS Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $220.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.16%. Asana has a consensus target price of $14.07, suggesting a potential upside of 24.09%. Given Asana’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asana is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Asana on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment, an electronic data interchange solution that scales as a business grows, where companies use a single system to manage orders and logistics from various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces; and Analytics product that enables organizations to enhance visibility into how products are selling through a single connection across various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces, as well as enhances access and usage of sales and inventory data through a combination of analytics applications, network of connections, and industry-leading expertise. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which simplifies the communication of robust, accurate item data by automatically translating item attributes, and hierarchies; and community product that allows organizations to accelerate digitization of their supply chain and improve collaboration with suppliers through change management and onboarding programs. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights. The company serves customers in various industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, hospitality, media, manufacturing, professional services, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.