Head-To-Head Analysis: Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) & Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK)

Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) and Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Birkenstock shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Phoenix Footwear Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Phoenix Footwear Group and Birkenstock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Footwear Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Birkenstock 0 4 15 0 2.79

Earnings and Valuation

Birkenstock has a consensus price target of $62.23, suggesting a potential upside of 31.15%. Given Birkenstock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Birkenstock is more favorable than Phoenix Footwear Group.

This table compares Phoenix Footwear Group and Birkenstock”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Footwear Group $19.15 million 0.03 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A Birkenstock $1.72 billion 5.17 $80.18 million N/A N/A

Birkenstock has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Footwear Group.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Footwear Group and Birkenstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Footwear Group -9.09% N/A N/A Birkenstock 6.26% 5.79% 2.99%

Summary

Birkenstock beats Phoenix Footwear Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix Footwear Group

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites. Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally. Birkenstock Holding plc was founded in 1774 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Birkenstock Holding plc is a subsidiary of BK LC Lux MidCo S.à r.l.

