Head to Head Review: Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) versus NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN)

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) and NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Compass Therapeutics and NKGen Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 299.31%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and NKGen Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -30.89% -29.36% NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -479.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and NKGen Biotech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics $850,000.00 310.79 -$42.49 million ($0.36) -5.33 NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 119.51 -$82.94 million N/A N/A

Compass Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than NKGen Biotech.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats NKGen Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells. It also develops CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About NKGen Biotech

(Get Free Report)

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.