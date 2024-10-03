Healthcare Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:HTIBP)

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

HTIBP stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

