Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $178,267.79 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.27, for a total transaction of $178,267.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,407,132.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $199.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.03 and its 200 day moving average is $169.88. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $240.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
