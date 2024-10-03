Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $178,267.79 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.27, for a total transaction of $178,267.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,407,132.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $199.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.03 and its 200 day moving average is $169.88. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $240.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

