Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Head-To-Head Review

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Humacyte and MiNK Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million 431.58 -$110.78 million ($1.00) -5.69 MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.60) -1.24

MiNK Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Humacyte. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiNK Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 1 4 1 3.00 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Humacyte and MiNK Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Humacyte presently has a consensus price target of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 72.23%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,108.05%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Humacyte.

Risk and Volatility

Humacyte has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Humacyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -942.81% -79.04% MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -233.85%

Summary

Humacyte beats MiNK Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. It is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; pediatric heart surgery; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as for the delivery of cellular therapy, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

