Ilya Goldshleger Sells 3,100 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,898.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RxSight alerts:

On Thursday, September 26th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $153,045.45.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $164,889.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00.

RxSight Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RXST stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.22. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. RxSight’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXST. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RxSight

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.