Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Rating Increased to Buy at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.00.

Inotiv Price Performance

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. Inotiv has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $105.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. Equities analysts expect that Inotiv will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inotiv

Inotiv Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Inotiv by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 154,541 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 101.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Inotiv by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

