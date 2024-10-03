Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Rating Increased to Buy at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.00.
Inotiv Price Performance
NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. Inotiv has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $105.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. Equities analysts expect that Inotiv will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.
