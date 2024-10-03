Insider Buying: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,545,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,955,177.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 250,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,630,000.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 323,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $3,501,320.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 547,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,973,240.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 343,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $3,426,570.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 306,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 250,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Talos Energy stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,537 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 880,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,996 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,832,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

