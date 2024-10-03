Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,282,012.40 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $1,282,012.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.81, for a total transaction of $1,270,169.88.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,287,417.04.

On Monday, September 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $1,289,721.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.56, for a total value of $1,299,974.88.

On Monday, September 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,311,658.44.

On Thursday, September 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.97, for a total value of $1,279,389.56.

On Friday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,322,229.28.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $1,247,200.16.

On Friday, August 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,205,075.76.

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,122,496.04.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $160.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

