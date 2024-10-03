Insider Selling: Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Major Shareholder Sells $44,297.92 in Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $44,297.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, September 27th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 49,231 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,286,779.95.

On Thursday, September 12th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 158,031 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $7,427,457.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $92,364.06.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $43.45 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 3.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 291.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JANX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JANX

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 307.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.