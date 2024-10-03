Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,218,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,763,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bernhard Bruscha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Bernhard Bruscha sold 31,630 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $136,641.60.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Bernhard Bruscha sold 8,435 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $33,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $96,753.96.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $148.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantronix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

