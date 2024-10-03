Insider Selling: Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) CEO Sells $375,656.80 in Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $375,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,110.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Premier stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.40. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,720 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 98,544 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

