Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $218,480.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $218,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,640.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Vikram Gupta sold 1,870 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $149,600.00.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $77.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.83 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Synaptics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,373,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,548 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

