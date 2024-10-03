Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 4,947 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,254,563.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $169.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average of $181.37. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 103.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

