Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 4,947 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,254,563.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $169.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average of $181.37. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $259.61.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 103.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
