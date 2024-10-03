International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP William F. Nugent Sells 1,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,625.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.07.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. International Seaways’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

INSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

