Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) vs. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Intesa Sanpaolo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $25.42 billion 0.85 $3.49 billion $6.07 6.96 Intesa Sanpaolo $27.17 billion 2.77 $8.36 billion N/A N/A

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Shinhan Financial Group.

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shinhan Financial Group and Intesa Sanpaolo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 12.23% 7.16% 0.58% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; business expansion financing and consulting services; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers real estate trust, investment advisory, venture business investment, life and non-life insurance, trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. Additionally, it provides transaction history inquiries and fund transfers, opening letters of credit, trade finance, payment and collection management, sales and acquisition settlement, business-to-business settlement, sweeping, pooling, ERP interface, host-to-host banking, SWIFT SCORE, and cash and liquidity management service. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit and E-money; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional clientele, and other customers. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

