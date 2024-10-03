Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $475.00 at Evercore ISI

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $410.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $486.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.58. The firm has a market cap of $172.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

