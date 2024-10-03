Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE VCV traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $10.86. 149,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

