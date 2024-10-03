iShares MSCI China ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 11,711 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 501% compared to the average daily volume of 1,947 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

MCHI stock opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

