Jack Levine Acquires 20,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) Director Jack Levine bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,720.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Blink Charging Price Performance
BLNK opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.66. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 108.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BLNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
