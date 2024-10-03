JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jamf has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jamf will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 40.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 33.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Jamf by 14.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

