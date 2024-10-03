John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance
NYSE HPF opened at $18.81 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
