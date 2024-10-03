John T. Jimenez Buys 16,500 Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) CFO John T. Jimenez acquired 16,500 shares of BKV stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BKV Price Performance

BKV stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. BKV Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

BKV Company Profile

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

