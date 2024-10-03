John T. Jimenez Buys 16,500 Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) CFO John T. Jimenez acquired 16,500 shares of BKV stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BKV Price Performance
BKV stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. BKV Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.
BKV Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BKV
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.