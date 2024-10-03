JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $128.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.28.

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $107.57 on Monday. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

