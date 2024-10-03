KeyCorp Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $760.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $735.00 to $760.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.03.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $711.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $306.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $673.63 and a 200-day moving average of $646.74. Netflix has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $725.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,293,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.