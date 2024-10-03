Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Lamb Weston updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

