Leede Financial Analysts Give Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) a C$8.25 Price Target

Leede Financial set a C$8.25 price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medexus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$2.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.00. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.36. The firm has a market cap of C$63.04 million, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.07. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of C$37.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medexus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1626066 EPS for the current year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

