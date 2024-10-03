Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $471,771.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $471,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 613,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,723,082.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,311 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $36,327.81.

On Monday, September 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $403,183.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $320,490.42.

On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $443,745.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $371,221.51.

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $451,184.00.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $29.31.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEGH. CJS Securities began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 180,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

