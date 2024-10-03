LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $13.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

LC opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,373,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,600,381.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,703 shares of company stock worth $374,175 over the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 857,371 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $6,115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,270,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,502,000 after purchasing an additional 336,827 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,658,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,279 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $2,821,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

