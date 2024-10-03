Louise Frederika Kooij Sells 45,000 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $707,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $26.35.
NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewAmsterdam Pharma
Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NewAmsterdam Pharma
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.