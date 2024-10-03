Louise Frederika Kooij Sells 45,000 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $707,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewAmsterdam Pharma

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.