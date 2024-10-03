Mark Mortenson Acquires 20,512 Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Mortenson bought 20,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Clene Trading Up 6.3 %

CLNN opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. Clene Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 6,890.50% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. Analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLNN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, September 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Clene to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 131.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.21% of Clene worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

