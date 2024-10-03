McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-2.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.85-2.90 EPS.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of MKC traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 523,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,580. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.31%.
Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated
In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About McCormick & Company, Incorporated
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.
