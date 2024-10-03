Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $92.00 at Citigroup

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.21.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

